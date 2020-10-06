467 new Coronavirus cases reported; six deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 8,588 as 467 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 86 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,280 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 7,993 in Sindh, 11,009 in Punjab, 3,771 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,000 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 911 in Balochistan, 385 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 211 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 300,616 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 315,727 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,874, Balochistan 15,420, GB 3,857, ICT 16,845, KP 38,105, Punjab 100,033 and Sindh 138,593.

About 6,523 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,523 in Sindh among two of them in hospital on Monday, 2,243 in Punjab three of them died in hospital on Monday, 1,262 in KP, 184 in ICT one of them in hospital on Monday, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB one of them in hospital on Sunday and 76 in AJK.

A total of 3,702,607 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 793 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.