47 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Mon 13th December 2021

47 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department's Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said Monday that during the last 24 hours 47 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

In a press statement, he stated that 31 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 6 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Faisalabad, 2 in Multan, 1 each in Jhang, Jhelum, Narowal and Gujranwala.

In a press statement, he stated that 31 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 6 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Faisalabad, 2 in Multan, 1 each in Jhang, Jhelum, Narowal and Gujranwala.

The secretary said that so far a total of 443,896 cases were recorded, besides full recovery of 427,633 patients in the province.

Total active cases were 3,214 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours one death was reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,049.

He said that 15,648 tests were conducted in last 24 hours whereas a total of 8.59 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 percent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.7 percent, Faisalabad 0.6 pc, Rawalpindi 0.6 pc, Multan 0.1 pc and same was in Gujranwala.

