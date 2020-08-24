UrduPoint.com
47 Staffers Test Positive In Kaghan, Naran Hotels, Smart Lockdown Recommended

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:52 PM

47 staffers test positive in Kaghan, Naran hotels, smart lockdown recommended

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Monday said people were not properly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in tourists' destinations of Mansehra district which has signaled a threat alarm that cases of coronavirus may resurface and increase in these areas

After an announcement by the Government on August 10, last to resume tourism activities, an influx of tourists was witness in northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however,due to non compliance of SOPs, a threat of recurrence of coronavirus cases has arisen.

After an announcement by the Government on August 10, last to resume tourism activities, an influx of tourists was witness in northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however,due to non compliance of SOPs, a threat of recurrence of coronavirus cases has arisen.

The KDA Spokesman said, 47 staffers of hotels in Shogran, Naran and Kaghan have been tested positive for coronavirus following which such hotels were sealed by the administration.

He said the local administration has once again recommended imposition of smart lockdown in some areas of the district Mansehra.

