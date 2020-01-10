47,120 dengue cases reported across country in 2019

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has said that 47,120 dengue cases were reported across the country in 2019, while work was in progress to eradicate the menace completely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has said that 47,120 dengue cases were reported across the country in 2019, while work was in progress to eradicate the menace completely.

Speaking at a two-day International Dengue Conference here, he said that the first dengue case in 2019 was reported in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while Rawalpindi remained the worst-hit city.

In Rawalpindi alone, 6,659 dengue cases were reported and 10 dengue experts were appointed there to curb the disease. He said that 32 entomologists were appointed while 3,000 staff in other districts of the province appointed besides 3,500 doctors and nurses performed duties only for dengue patients across the province.