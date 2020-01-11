UrduPoint.com
47120 Dengue Cases Reported In 2019: Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:04 PM

47120 dengue cases reported in 2019: Secretary

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has said that 47120 cases of dengue were reported across the country in 2019 while work in progress to eradicate this menace completely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has said that 47120 cases of dengue were reported across the country in 2019 while work in progress to eradicate this menace completely.

Talking to media persons about the success of 'Dengue Conference' held in city he informed that in Rawalpindi 6659 dengue cases were reported while ten dengue experts were appointed in Rawalpindi to counter this threat.

He said that 32 entomologists were appointed while 3000 staff in other districts of the province appointed besides 3500 doctors and nurses performed duty only for dengue patients across the province.

He vowed to act upon the advises of foreign dengue experts to eradicate this threat not only from the provincial level but also from the whole country.

