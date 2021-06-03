UrduPoint.com
48 Deaths, 432 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:59 PM

48 deaths, 432 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Thursday

As many as 432 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday,while the pandemic claimed 48 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 10,132

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 432 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday,while the pandemic claimed 48 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 10,132.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 340,989.

The P&SHD confirmed that 138 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Kasur,8 in Sheikhupura,4 in Nankana Sahib,46 in Rawalpindi,3 in Attock,8 in Jhelum,8 in Chakwal,8 in Gujranwala,6 in Hafizabad,5 in Mandi Bahauddin,6 in Sialkot,3 in Narowal,4 in Gujrat,24 in Faisalabad,6 in Toba Tek Singh,5 in Chiniot,6 in Jhang,8 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali,24 in Khoshab,3 in Bhakkar,18 in Multan,2 in Vehari,5 in Khanewal,4 in Lodhran,3 in Muzaffargarh,8 in Dera Ghazi Khan,7 in Layyah,3 in Rajanpur,15 in Rahimyar Khan,9 in Bahawalpur,4 Bahawalnagar,8 in Okara,4 in Pakpattan and 9 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,210,477 tests for COVID-19 so FA, while 314,240 cases were recovered so far.

The department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

