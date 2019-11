48 new cases of dengue reported, toll reaches 6803 in KP

The total number of patients affected by dengue virus has reached to 6803 after registration of 48 new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The total number of patients affected by dengue virus has reached to 6803 after registration of 48 new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to Dengue Response Unit, on Wednesday 11 new cases of dengue fever were registered in Peshawar.

The total number of dengue patients were 2586 in Peshawar.

The unit further informed that in two new dengue cases were reported from Charsadda, 10 from Swat, 8 from Karak, two each from Dir Lower, Swabi, Mardan, Mansehra, and Haripur, 4 from Kohat and one each from Buner and Hangu.

The unit said that best possible treatment was being provided to dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals.