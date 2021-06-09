482 vaccination centers setup, 850,000 persons vaccinated in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has setup 482 vaccination centers and 20 mobile units in remote areas of the province to defeat coronavirus.

The vaccination of over 850,000 people have been completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where free vaccination process were expedited, said spokesman of KP Health Department while talking to APP on Wednesday.

Out of these vaccination centers, four major vaccinations centers equipped with modern facilities were setup in Peshawar where people were being vaccinated by professional experts of the health department.

He said 700 more centers would be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A plan regarding setting up of mobile units in remote and far flung areas was proving highly successful where people including senior citizens were being vaccinated at their doorsteps.

Two major vaccination centers were being established in every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The facility of walk-in vaccination centers have been launched to facilitate people aged above 30 years besides started registration of over 18 years old youth.

The spokesman said special counters for Government employees and teachers were setup at vaccination centers.

He said anti-coronavirus vaccine was safe in all respect and urged people not to pay head to rumors by completing their vaccination to protect themselves and loved ones against the fatal virus at earliest.

He said process of free vaccination was being accelerated in the province and urged media, religious scholars and intellectual to help educate people about importance of vaccination.