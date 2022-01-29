49 corona patients under treatment in HMC: Spokesman

Hayatabad Medical Complex has 60 beds and 20 ventilators for coronavirus patients and currently 49 patients infected with coronavirus is under treatment, spokesman of the hospital said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex has 60 beds and 20 ventilators for coronavirus patients and currently 49 patients infected with coronavirus is under treatment, spokesman of the hospital said here Saturday.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 12 more patients infected with coronavirus have been admitted.