494,512 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far; 23 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:53 PM

494,512 vaccine doses administered so far; 23 new infections reported in 24 hours

As many as 494,512 people including 28,597 health workers and 465,915 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 494,512 people including 28,597 health workers and 465,915 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Saturday, 23 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,601 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus. As per the latest data, 4 cases were reported from Rawal Town, 7 from Potohar town, 7 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 2 from Murree and one each from Islamabad, Attock, and Chakwal.

Presently, 47 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 10 in Holy Family Hospital, 8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 12 in Institute of Urology, 16 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital, the District Health Authority's report said. The Authority updated that so far 25,313 patients were discharged after recovery while 668 were quarantined including 413 at home and 255 in isolation.

More Stories From Health

