4,981 COVID-19 Patients In Sargodha Division So Far

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:04 PM

Director Health Services Sargodha Division Dr Riaz Ahmed Thursday said that the number of COVID-19 patients in the division had reached 4,981 so far, while 205 people had lost their lives due to the disease

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Director Health Services Sargodha Division Dr Riaz Ahmed Thursday said that the number of COVID-19 patients in the division had reached 4,981 so far, while 205 people had lost their lives due to the disease.

Talking to APP here, he said that there were 2,291 patients in Sargodha district, 613 in Khushab, 1,348 in Mianwali and 729 in Bhakkar district.

Dr.Riaz said that 94 people had died from coronavirus in Sargodha district, 15 in Khushab, 74 in Mianwali and 22 in Bhakkar since outbreak of the pandemic.

He said that 4,377 patients recovered from COVID-19 in which 2014 in Sargodha, 497 in Khushab, 1220 in Mianwali and 646 in Bhakkar.

The official said that the total number of positive cases of category B and C of coronavirus was 309, out of which 137 were in Sargodha district, 58 in Khushab, 54 in Mianwali and 60 in Bhakkar.

The director health said that at present 274 patients had been quarantined at their homes, of which 118 were in Sargodha district , 57 in Khushab 57, 44 in Mianwali and in 55 in Bhakkar 55 were quarantined in their homes.

