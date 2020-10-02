5 confirmed cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Five confirmed cases of dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours from different cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Five confirmed cases of dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours from different cities.

According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare department here on Friday, 570 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported in the last 24 hours who were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

So far 72 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province,however,67 persons have been discharged after recovery and currently 5 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

It may be noted that no death from dengue has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

Punjab government has been continuously working to prevent spread of dengue across the province. Anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 5,586 places during the last seven days.

P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.