5 Confirmed Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab In 24hrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:38 PM

5 confirmed dengue cases reported in Punjab in 24hrs

Five new confirmed cases of dengue virus and 603 suspected ones were reported in the province during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Five new confirmed cases of dengue virus and 603 suspected ones were reported in the province during last 24 hours.

According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare department here on Wednesday, four confirmed cases were reported in Lahore, while one case was reported from Sargodha.

All suspected dengue patients were kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

So far 190 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 185 cases were discharged after recovery and currently 5 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

Punjab government was continuously working against dengue spread across the province and anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,337 points during last seven days.

P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean as well as dryfor protection against dengue.

