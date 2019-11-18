5-day anti-polio drive from Nov 25

More than 896,000 children under five years of age would be received anti-polio drops during a five-day drive which will commence in the entire district from November 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 896,000 children under five years of age would be received anti-polio drops during a five-day drive which will commence in the entire district from November 25.

Talking to APP,In-charge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority,Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said that 2181 polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to 896, 977 children less than five years of age. He said staff deployed for the campaign had been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain said that 287 fixed centers and transit points had been designated for the purpose.

Moreover, he added that 217 Union council Supervisors and 448 area in-charges had also been deployed for it.

He said around 2100 children that were missed immunization for certain reasons including being out of city or not present at home etc during the previous campaign concluded on November 15 would be covered during the drive being commenced from Nov 25.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone would be left unturned to make the campaign successful,he added.

The In-charge urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for eliminating the crippling disease from the society.

"The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target cab be achieved," he added.

He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio.

Special teams had also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he said.