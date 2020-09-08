5-day anti-polio drive from Sept 21

(@FahadShabbir)

A five-day anti-polio drive will commence from September 21 across the district with the target to vaccinate 6,44,660 children of ages five and bel

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive will commence from September 21 across the district with the target to vaccinate 6,44,660 children of ages five and below.

A meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Manzar Javed was held here on Tuesday to review the arrangements.

Focal Person for polio Ramzan Shahid briefed the meeting that as many as 644660 children will be administrated anti-polio drops with the help from 1429 teams comprising 3262 polio-workers.

The DC directed concerned officials to launch engaging awareness campaign among the masses and highlight the benefits of polio vaccination.

Besides others, Assistant Commissioner Anam Zaid, CEO Health Dr Mubasher Latif, CEO education Naheed Wasif, District Population Welfare officer Israr Ahmed, Deputy DHO Dr Mansoor Ashraf, District Coordinator Dr Samra Khurram attended the meeting.