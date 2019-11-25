5-day anti-polio drive starts; 864,977 children to be vaccinated

The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Monday to cover 864,977 children below five years age

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Monday to cover 864,977 children below five years age.

Incharge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed that 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges are participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 270,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while 864,977 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by November 28.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.