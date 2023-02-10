5-day anti-polio drive to start from Feb 13

The district administration has completed arrangements for a five-day anti-polio campaign that will kick off on February 13

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has completed arrangements for a five-day anti-polio campaign that will kick off on February 13.

Polio drops will be administered to around 86,550 children under five years of age, in 22 union councils of the district.

According to the administration, 656 teams, including 585 mobile, 36 fixed, 28 transit and seven roaming teams would be engaged in the campaign.

It said that arrangements were finalized with the help of the police department to conduct the drive in a peaceful manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak has urged parents to cooperate with administration and polio teams during the anti-polio campaign, and ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio.