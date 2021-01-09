UrduPoint.com
5-day Anti-polio, Vitamin A Drops Drive Kicks Off In Neelum

Neelum Deputy Commissioner Raja Shahid Mehmood Saturday formally inaugurated the five-day anti-polio vaccination and immunizing vitamin-A drops drive in the district under which some 34556 children of under 5 years of age would be administered anti-polio and vitamin-A drops

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Neelum Deputy Commissioner Raja Shahid Mehmood Saturday formally inaugurated the five-day anti-polio vaccination and immunizing vitamin-A drops drive in the district under which some 34556 children of under 5 years of age would be administered anti-polio and vitamin-A drops.

The DHQ Hospital Neelum has formed some 156 mobile teams which would vaccinate anti-polio drops and vitamin A drops through a door to door campaign. The vaccination of polio and vitamin-A drops would be given at 30 Health centers besides, 8 transit points also has been set up in this regard.

The drive has been launched from union council level and 45 Area in-charges, 13 trained UCMOs and a team of 3 Monitors have been deputed at Tehsil and district level. The senior Health representative in Polio control Room DHO office and Deputy Commissioner office have been appointed to monitor the drive from 9:00 a.

m. up to 8:00 p.m.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.Ghulam Nabi on the occasion gives a detailed briefing to Deputy Commissioner Raja Shahid Mehmood and other authorities concerned regarding the management of the vaccination drive.

Prior, a function of polio vaccination and vitamin-A drops drive was held under the chair of DHO Dr.Ghulam Nabi at DHQ Athmuqam as to inaugurate the campaign formally, which was attended by DC Neelum Raja Shahid Mehmood,Assistant Commissioner Syed Imran Abbass Naqvi, MS Jhemer Col.Atar,MS Dr.Anwar Bhut,AD Health Syed Mubashir Gilani, Administrator District Council Malik Nawaz Awan,DSP Athmuqam Zia ud Din Zai and others.

