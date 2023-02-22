UrduPoint.com

5-Day Int'l Gastroenterology Conference-2023 Kicks Off At LGH

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 09:57 PM

5-Day Int'l Gastroenterology Conference-2023 kicks off at LGH

The 5-Day International Gastroenterology Conference-2023 kicked off at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) here on Wednesday and a training Endoscopy Workshop was organized for the awareness and training of the young doctors on the first day

The 5-Day International Gastroenterology Conference-2023 kicked off at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) here on Wednesday and a training Endoscopy Workshop was organized for the awareness and training of the young doctors on the first day.

As many as 40 operations were performed free of cost of Endoscopy patients in the workshop whereas more than 200 local and foreign doctors participated in this conference where medical experts directly performed operations of liver, stomach and intestinal diseases in the light of modern research.

In their special speeches, Professor Dr. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab and Chief Organizer of the conference Professor Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor called the holding of the International Conference as a good omen for Pakistan. They said that participation of a large number of foreign doctors in the conference was a proof of the confidence of the international community because the young doctors would be able to update their medical knowledge and professional skills through the Gastroenterology Conference.

They said that the noble event would support young doctors and improve their future and the health of the patients, as well.

Professor Israr-ul-Haq said that from this conference, doctors would get valuable opportunities to learn from the experience of senior ones from developed countries and it was an honor for the LGH to continue its tradition to equip young doctors with latest research and knowledge of the medical field. They said that the Conference would be a milestone in the medical history as the best standard lectures and performance would be available throughout and 40 live operations would be conducted for young doctors on the 2nd day while senior professors and foreign delegates would also deliver lectures to the participants.

It is mentionable that the International Gastroenterology Conference will be providing the awareness platform for the doctors under training which will help the participants to understand the complications and methods of these operations.

