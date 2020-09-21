UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5-day Long Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 02:02 PM

5-day long anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara

With the aim to immune hundreds of thousands of children in the Hazara division five days long anti-polio drive has been launched in 8 districts of the Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :With the aim to immune hundreds of thousands of children in the Hazara division five days long anti-polio drive has been launched in 8 districts of the Hazara division.

District administrations and police have provided foolproof security to the anti-polio teams to avoid any untoward situation during the campaign. The teams have started their work following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), using face masks, gloves and sanitizers.

In district Abbottabad following the directives of the KPK government, 216385 children would be vaccinated during five days long drive.

Through a door to door campaign, anti-polio teams have started vaccinating under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to achieve the target.

1077 anti-polio team including 940 mobile teams, 103 fix teams, 34 transit teams for bus terminals and 4 roaming teams would immunize 216385 children of under 5 years age in 54 union councils, mobile teams would vaccinate 186892 children at homes.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah stated that we would not tolerate negligence to achieve the targets of the drive and directed all concerned to work with zeal for making the campaign successful.

In district Mansehra to achieve the target of immunizing 253000 children 1023 teams of the anti-polio drive have started their work under strict security measures which were provided by the police and district administration.

1000 mobile teams would immunize children at their houses while 203 fix teams have been deployed in hospitals, bus stands, entry and exit points of the district. Health department officials told to APP that during the anti-polio campaign locals are cooperating but the Afghan refugees are creating hurdles.

The officials further told that during last year's campaign 625 people have refused to immunize their under 5 years of children while later the issues were resolved with the cooperation and support of district administration Mansehra and achieved the target.

In district Haripur 181553 children of under five years of age would be immunized during 5 days long drive, 816 anti-polio teams have started the campaign to vaccinate the children where 696 teams have been deputed for the door to door immunization drive, 103 for hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU), and Rural Health Centers (RHC) and 17 transit team those are working on bus terminals, entry and exit points of district Haripur.

After an interval of eight months, anti-polio drive would be started again in district Abbottabad where teams would focus on immunization newly born babies and also maintain its statistical data.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Mobile Mansehra Haripur All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

China's Mars probe completes second orbital correc ..

2 minutes ago

Rs357.232 mln released for petroleum sector projec ..

2 minutes ago

633 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

Nationwide polio eradication campaign begins today

11 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 193,888 hectares of land under anti-l ..

2 minutes ago

40 mln children below five years age to be adminis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.