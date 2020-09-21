5-day long anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

With the aim to immune hundreds of thousands of children in the Hazara division five days long anti-polio drive has been launched in 8 districts of the Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :With the aim to immune hundreds of thousands of children in the Hazara division five days long anti-polio drive has been launched in 8 districts of the Hazara division.

District administrations and police have provided foolproof security to the anti-polio teams to avoid any untoward situation during the campaign. The teams have started their work following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), using face masks, gloves and sanitizers.

In district Abbottabad following the directives of the KPK government, 216385 children would be vaccinated during five days long drive.

Through a door to door campaign, anti-polio teams have started vaccinating under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to achieve the target.

1077 anti-polio team including 940 mobile teams, 103 fix teams, 34 transit teams for bus terminals and 4 roaming teams would immunize 216385 children of under 5 years age in 54 union councils, mobile teams would vaccinate 186892 children at homes.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah stated that we would not tolerate negligence to achieve the targets of the drive and directed all concerned to work with zeal for making the campaign successful.

In district Mansehra to achieve the target of immunizing 253000 children 1023 teams of the anti-polio drive have started their work under strict security measures which were provided by the police and district administration.

1000 mobile teams would immunize children at their houses while 203 fix teams have been deployed in hospitals, bus stands, entry and exit points of the district. Health department officials told to APP that during the anti-polio campaign locals are cooperating but the Afghan refugees are creating hurdles.

The officials further told that during last year's campaign 625 people have refused to immunize their under 5 years of children while later the issues were resolved with the cooperation and support of district administration Mansehra and achieved the target.

In district Haripur 181553 children of under five years of age would be immunized during 5 days long drive, 816 anti-polio teams have started the campaign to vaccinate the children where 696 teams have been deputed for the door to door immunization drive, 103 for hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU), and Rural Health Centers (RHC) and 17 transit team those are working on bus terminals, entry and exit points of district Haripur.

After an interval of eight months, anti-polio drive would be started again in district Abbottabad where teams would focus on immunization newly born babies and also maintain its statistical data.