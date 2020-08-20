5-day national Polio-eradication drive in progress successfully

(@FahadShabbir)

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the nation-wide five-day anti-polio drive successively continued on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday

More than 0.7 million children of under 5 years of age would be administered the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign, official sources said.

In the State's capital district of Muzaffarabad, a total of 1,10,137 children up to five years of are targeted to be administered the anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin 'A' drops/ during the drive, to be continued till August 21 with out any pause.

A total of 438 mobile teams of para medical staff have been constituted to visit door to door to administer the anti polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drop during the campaign in the capital district - where 63 fixed centers have also been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee have made adequate arrangement to execute the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

The fixed centers have been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops from 8.

00 a.m to 4.00 p.m.

The total staff involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers, will visit door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the campaign.

A total of 31 zones have been demarcated for conducting door to door drive under the supervision of 114 area in charges, the sources added.

The parents have been advised to fully cooperate the mobile teams by getting their children administered with the polio-vaccine by the mobile paramedical staff teams.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during over last 21 years.