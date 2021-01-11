UrduPoint.com
5-day Polio Eradication Campaign Begins In AJK

A five-day anti polio drive initiated in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday to vaccinate over 7,00,000 children under five years of age

Officials told APP here on Monday that in Muzaffarabad, a total of 1,10,137 children up to five years would be be administered the anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin 'A' drops/ during the drive, to be continued till January 15.

At least 438 mobile teams have been established to administer polio drops as well as Vitamin A drops to the targeted age group.

Whereas AJK health services department also fixed 65 centers for administering polio drops.

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.

A total of 31 zones have been demarcated for conducting door to door drive under the supervision of 114 area in charges, the sources said.

Parents have been advised to cooperate with mobile teams and administer polio drops to children.

Around 4500 workers would render services during the drive.

It may be mentioned that the state health authorities claimed that there was no case of polio disease detected in any part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during over last 21 years.

