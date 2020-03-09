5-day special anti-polio drive kicks off in KP

A five-day special anti-polio campaign begins on Monday in sixteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A five-day special anti-polio campaign begins on Monday in sixteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the districts where the campaign is being carried out include Peshawar, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, South Waziristan and North Waziristan.

More than three million children up-to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, private/Radio channels reported.

Around 10,485 teams have been constituted for the campaign which will ensure administering anti-polio vaccine to each and every child.