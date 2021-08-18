5 mobile vaccination units inaugurated in FESCO

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that 500 kw grid station is being constructed on fast track basis on top priority at state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a mega project under CPEC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Chaudhry Bashir Ahmad has inaugurated five mobile vaccination units in the FESCO.

On this occasion, he said that the units would ensure vaccination to FESCO officers and officials as well as general public in five circles of the FESCO region including First Circle Faisalabad, Second Circle Faisalabad, Sargodha Circle, Jhang Circle and Mianwali Circle.

He said that each mobile vaccination unit would comprise a vaccinator, data entry operator and van driver. These teams will visit eight districts of FESCO region includingFaisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushaband vaccinate FESCO employees as well as general public, he added.