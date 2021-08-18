UrduPoint.com

5 Mobile Vaccination Units Inaugurated In FESCO

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:41 PM

5 mobile vaccination units inaugurated in FESCO

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that 500 kw grid station is being constructed on fast track basis on top priority at state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a mega project under CPEC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Chaudhry Bashir Ahmad has inaugurated five mobile vaccination units in the FESCO.

On this occasion, he said that the units would ensure vaccination to FESCO officers and officials as well as general public in five circles of the FESCO region including First Circle Faisalabad, Second Circle Faisalabad, Sargodha Circle, Jhang Circle and Mianwali Circle.

He said that each mobile vaccination unit would comprise a vaccinator, data entry operator and van driver. These teams will visit eight districts of FESCO region includingFaisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushaband vaccinate FESCO employees as well as general public, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mobile Company Driver Visit Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Van Circle Bhakkar Mianwali Toba Tek Singh FESCO

Recent Stories

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economic ..

PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economically

21 minutes ago
 PM will decide whether to recognize Taliban govt o ..

PM will decide whether to recognize Taliban govt or not: Sheikh Rashid

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,605 reco ..

UAE announces 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,605 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

33 minutes ago
 Taliban Urge India to Complete Infrastructure Proj ..

Taliban Urge India to Complete Infrastructure Projects in Afghanistan - Spokesma ..

7 minutes ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur will be observed tomorrow

Yaum-e-Ashur will be observed tomorrow

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.