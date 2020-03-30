UrduPoint.com
5 More Corona Patients Positive,total Reaches To 193 In KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

5 more corona patients positive,total reaches to 193 in KP

The confirmed corona cases Monday rose to 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after five new cases reported three from Peshawar and one each from Abbottabad and Bannu districts, Health department reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The confirmed corona cases Monday rose to 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after five new cases reported three from Peshawar and one each from Abbottabad and Bannu districts, Health department reported.

It said that during the last 24 hours as many as 89 suspected cases were reported taking the tally of suspected patients to 1017 in the province.

The report said that in Peshawar corona diagnostic tests of 301 patients were found clear while result of 524 suspects were being awaited.

It said that until now five people have died due to infectious corona disease.

Meanwhile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a notification issued here said that 11 different industrial units have been allowed to operate in the province to meet the demand and supply of items of daily use.

A notification of department of Trade and Industry said that the industries include Oil and Ghee, Cement, Water and beverages and others.

