UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 New Cases Of COVID-19 Tested Positive In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:13 PM

5 new cases of COVID-19 tested positive in Abbottabad

Five more people of Abbottabad Monday were tested COVID-19 positive where a total number of cases reached to 75

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Five more people of Abbottabad Monday were tested COVID-19 positive where a total number of cases reached to 75.

According to the health department during the second wave of Coronavirus total of 3432 Coronavirus cases have been tested positive where 3218 have been recovered.

All new active Coronavirus cases patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while some of the patients were house quarantined.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases was 3432 where 3218 patients have been recovered and 144 have been expired.

A total number of 47283 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in district Abbottabad where 42260 were negative, 3426 were positive, 906 awaited and 691 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 289 places including 142 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 133 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

The COVID-19 sampling breakup of educational institutions of the district showed that the health department conducted Coronavirus tests in 240 educational institutions where 15479 tests were conducted, 627 Coronavirus positive were reported, 3759 teachers were also screened while 11720 were screened.

Like other parts of the country district Abbottabad also received the Coronavirus vaccine which was provided to health care workers.

According to the health department sources, KPK has received 16000 doses of the Chinese Coronavirus vaccine which has been initially provided to the 8 districts of the province.

Pakistan has received coronavirus half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine by Chinese donation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad China Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Head of Chechen Repub ..

27 seconds ago

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

14 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

24 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

30 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

31 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.