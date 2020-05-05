5 new patients tested positive for coronavirus

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday surged to 76 with five new suspects tested positive for the deadly disease during the last 24 hours

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday surged to 76 with five new suspects tested positive for the deadly disease during the last 24 hours.

The blood samples of new 110 suspects across the state were taken for testing, an AJK Health Department press release said.

on Tuesday.

Three new coronavirus patients were registered in Kotli district and one each in Bagh and Muzaffarabad districts.

About 56 patients had recovered, while 23 were receiving treatment at different health facilities, including five each at Isolation Hospital Muzaffarbad and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Palandri, three at DHQ Hospital Bagh, one at DHQ Hospital Bhimbher and nine at DHQ Hospital Kotli, three of them belonged to Sargodha.

It may be mentioned that a total of 2,391 suspected cases had been tested, including 2,227 negative and 76 positive for the deadly virus, and results of 85 were awaited.