50-bed hospital to establish in Kila Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Balochistan government will establish a 50-bed hospital in Kila Abdullah with the estimated cost of Rs 500 million to ensure health facilities to the remote and backward district of the province.

An official of the Provincial Health Department on Wednesday said that Balochistan government had allocated Rs 22.382 billion for the development of the health sector in the current budgetary allocations.

The official said sophisticated machinery worth Rs 180 million would be purchased for the trauma centres at Bolan Medical Complex Quetta and Shaikh Zayed Hospital Khuzdar.

He said that all possible steps were being taken for the development of less developed areas of the province.

He said that Rs 500 million would be spent by the provincial government on the construction of Basic Health Units (BHUs) in every tehsil of the province.

He said that the government was striving hard to bring all less developed areas at par with the developed ones.

He assured that all pending schemes would be completed within due course of time for which funds have been released by the provincial government.

The official said that seven more nursing colleges would be constructed in the province and the existing nursing schools would be upgraded to the college level.

Similarly, the dialysis centres would be established at 18 districts of the province at a cost of 18 million rupees and the vacancies would be created for the required staffs.

Likewise, Rs 500 million would be spent for the development and renovation of the government hospitals in 16 districts of the province.

He said the government has been expanded the allocation from Rs 718 to Rs 950 million for the provision of medicine in public hospitals of the province.

He said that emergency and trauma centres would be established in 21 government hospitals and along with all main highways across the province.

The Balochistan government was taking various steps to ensure presence of medical officials concerned and paramedic staff in the hospitals in all far-flung areas of the province.

He said that the Balochistan government had created 1019 new vacancies for doctors and would be appointed on contract basis to facilitate the poor patients in the remote areas of the province.