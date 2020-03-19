'50 Iranians contracting COVID-19 per hour'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 50 Iranians every hour are getting infected from the deadly COVID-19, a senior official at Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education said on Thursday.

Kianoush Jahanpour, head of public relations and information center of the Health Ministry shared the alarming details through a twitter message, as quoted by Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA).

The deadly virus is killing one Iranian every 10 minutes, the health official added.

Jahanpour asked the people to stay home to remain safe and thus prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Over 17,361 people in Iran have contracted Coronavirus, with deaths touching 1,135.

IRNA mentioned that Iran was taking necessary measures to contain and control the widespread virus.

"Many Iranian officials have underlined the impact of US sanctions which hinders thearrival and purchase of medical equipment and medicine on Iran's healthcare systems,"IRNA reported.