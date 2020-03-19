UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'50 Iranians Contracting COVID-19 Per Hour'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:13 PM

'50 Iranians contracting COVID-19 per hour'

Around 50 Iranians every hour are getting infected from the deadly COVID-19, a senior official at Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 50 Iranians every hour are getting infected from the deadly COVID-19, a senior official at Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education said on Thursday.

Kianoush Jahanpour, head of public relations and information center of the Health Ministry shared the alarming details through a twitter message, as quoted by Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA).

The deadly virus is killing one Iranian every 10 minutes, the health official added.

Jahanpour asked the people to stay home to remain safe and thus prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Over 17,361 people in Iran have contracted Coronavirus, with deaths touching 1,135.

IRNA mentioned that Iran was taking necessary measures to contain and control the widespread virus.

"Many Iranian officials have underlined the impact of US sanctions which hinders thearrival and purchase of medical equipment and medicine on Iran's healthcare systems,"IRNA reported.

Related Topics

Iran Education Twitter From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz Of Pakistan Navy Promoted ..

9 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 7.21% in 8 m ..

12 minutes ago

Biography: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhamma ..

12 minutes ago

WTA and ATP postpone all events until June 7

12 minutes ago

IOC remains &#039;fully committed&#039; to Tokyo 2 ..

28 minutes ago

‘Corona Kat-ta kaisay hey?’

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.