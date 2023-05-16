UrduPoint.com

50 Lady Workers Counselling Drug Addicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 07:39 PM

50 lady workers counselling drug addicts

As many as 50 lady workers of the Social Welfare Department along with psychologists and experts of the higher education department were conducting psycho-social counselling of the drug addicts at the Potohar Rehabilitation Center, Wah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :As many as 50 lady workers of the Social Welfare Department along with psychologists and experts of the higher education department were conducting psycho-social counselling of the drug addicts at the Potohar Rehabilitation Center, Wah.

This was stated by the Divisional Director of Social Welfare Rawalpindi Muhammad Shahid Rana while addressing an awareness seminar organized at Capacity Building Training Center (CBLC) to control drugs.

He said that Potohar Rehabilitation Center had been established in Wah General Hospital for free treatment of drug addicts with 50 beds.

On the occasion, the speakers informed about the facilities provided to the drug addicts and shared their experiences during their counselling.

The representatives of the civil society appreciated the initiative of Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta to establish the centre.

The centre apart from free of cost treatment was also providing free of cost food and admission.

Related Topics

Education Drugs Civil Society Rawalpindi From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Armenia's Possible Withdrawal From CSTO Not on Age ..

Armenia's Possible Withdrawal From CSTO Not on Agenda - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian Nati ..

US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian National Mikhail Matveev - Treasur ..

5 minutes ago
 Highway to ICC Women's T20 WC qualification begins ..

Highway to ICC Women's T20 WC qualification begins May 29

6 seconds ago
 Estehkam-e-Pakistan Zindabad rally organized

Estehkam-e-Pakistan Zindabad rally organized

8 seconds ago
 Ma&#039;an receives an AED50 million contribution ..

Ma&#039;an receives an AED50 million contribution from Mubadala Investment Compa ..

9 minutes ago
 Talha inaugurates private bank's booth for conveni ..

Talha inaugurates private bank's booth for convenience of pilgrims

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.