50 lady workers counselling drug addicts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :As many as 50 lady workers of the Social Welfare Department along with psychologists and experts of the higher education department were conducting psycho-social counselling of the drug addicts at the Potohar Rehabilitation Center, Wah.

This was stated by the Divisional Director of Social Welfare Rawalpindi Muhammad Shahid Rana while addressing an awareness seminar organized at Capacity Building Training Center (CBLC) to control drugs.

He said that Potohar Rehabilitation Center had been established in Wah General Hospital for free treatment of drug addicts with 50 beds.

On the occasion, the speakers informed about the facilities provided to the drug addicts and shared their experiences during their counselling.

The representatives of the civil society appreciated the initiative of Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta to establish the centre.

The centre apart from free of cost treatment was also providing free of cost food and admission.