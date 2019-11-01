50 more nurses recruited at Lady Reading Hospital to overcome shortage

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :As many as, 50 more nurses have been recruited at Lady Reading Hospital to over come the shortage of para-medical staff.

After induction of these nurses, the total number of them had increased to over one thousand.

According to hospital spokesman, Mohammad Asim, the total number of nurses before the implementation of the MTI Act was 500 which was insufficient for the hospital .

He said that the increase in the number of nurses was the need of the hour and the hospital administration was aware of it.

Acting Nursing Director, Ms Zafah Gul said that nursing care will be upgraded to international standard through proper training and teaching.

She said that various training courses are being conducted in the Nursing Skill Lab to further enhance the professional competence of the nurses and improve their services.

She added that special attention was being paid to meet the shortage of nurses in ICUs and now each nurse will perform a duty on each bed so that there is no problem in treating patients in critical condition.