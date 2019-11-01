UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 More Nurses Recruited At Lady Reading Hospital To Overcome Shortage

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:50 PM

50 more nurses recruited at Lady Reading Hospital to overcome shortage

As many as, 50 more nurses have been recruited at Lady Reading Hospital to over come the shortage of para-medical staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :As many as, 50 more nurses have been recruited at Lady Reading Hospital to over come the shortage of para-medical staff.

After induction of these nurses, the total number of them had increased to over one thousand.

According to hospital spokesman, Mohammad Asim, the total number of nurses before the implementation of the MTI Act was 500 which was insufficient for the hospital .

He said that the increase in the number of nurses was the need of the hour and the hospital administration was aware of it.

Acting Nursing Director, Ms Zafah Gul said that nursing care will be upgraded to international standard through proper training and teaching.

She said that various training courses are being conducted in the Nursing Skill Lab to further enhance the professional competence of the nurses and improve their services.

She added that special attention was being paid to meet the shortage of nurses in ICUs and now each nurse will perform a duty on each bed so that there is no problem in treating patients in critical condition.

Related Topics

Shortage Reading

Recent Stories

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

3 minutes ago

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha appointed Vice-Chancellor ..

6 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for cl ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan-Bangladesh face-off in two-match ODI seri ..

23 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

35 minutes ago

Governor thanks Prime Minister for visiting, inaug ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.