50 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Fifty new cases of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been reported and two persons died of the virus during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

With 50 new, the total number of Corona cases in the province has reached to 180,760 while total active cases at 700.

Similarly, with two more deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5,896, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

During the same period, 38 patients have recovered from the disease. As many as 7,369 tests were conducted out of which 50 proved positive for Coronavirus.

