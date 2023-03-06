UrduPoint.com

50 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Health officials on Monday said that 50 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.12 per cent while 10 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 4,472 Covid-19 Corona tests were conducted.

As many as 1,024 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which 24 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 2.34%, while 240 tests were conducted in Karachi out of which seven cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 2.92%.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours.

He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 per cent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

