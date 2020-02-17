500-bed New hospital approved for Rawalpindi.

A new state of the art 500-bed General hospital has been approved for the district Rawalpindi.As per media reports, the new hospital equipped with modern facilities will be built along side ring road

The National University of Medical Science (NUMS) is playing a pivotal role for the hospital.A meeting was also held between the university's rector Lieutenant General Imran Majeed and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Murtaza on this particular matter.This will be a teaching hospital having all the departments , whereas operation theaters as well as OPD equipped with modern facilities will be constructed and the area of 3-4 acres will be allocated for burn unit.

The construction of this new hospital will reduce work load by 50% of the allied hospital of Rawalpindi besides facilitating people of Azad Kashmir.

Being under the supervision of NUMS, facility of senior professors as well as surgeons will be available therein. .The foundation stone of the new hospital will be laid within 3-4 months, whereas along with the emergency there will be built a nursing school as well.