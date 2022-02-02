UrduPoint.com

500,000 People In KP To Be Vaccinated Against Corona On A Daily Basis: DG Health

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 02:36 PM

The anti coronavirus vaccination campaign has continued in 22 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where 500,000 people would be vaccinated on daily basis to eradicate the fatal viral infection

Dr Niaz Khan, Director General, Health Services KP, told journalists on Wednesday that the door vaccination campaign, which was started on February 1 in 22 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, is underway with a target to vaccinate five lakh people on daily basis.

The campaign would continue till February 14, 2022.

He said a special vaccination campaign in snowfall districts would be launched next month.

He said the first dose's ratio would be increased to over 90 percent in these districts and the second dose would also be administered to people at the same time.

Dr. Niaz Khan said over 16,00 teams comprising vaccinators, social mobilizers, and assistants have been constituted who were visiting door to door to vaccinate people.

He said each union council has been distributed into 12 blocks so that no person could be left from the facility.

