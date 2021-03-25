51 deaths, 2571 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

As many as 2571 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed 51 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 6,097

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2571 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed 51 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 6,097.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 205,314.

P&SHD confirmed that 1366 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,11 in Kasur,28 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 386 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Attock, 48 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal, 42 in Gujranwala, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin,6 in Narowal, 25 in Hafizabad, 64 in Sialkot, 54 in Gujrat,113 in Faisalabad,22 in Toba Tek Singh,36 in Chineot,43 in Jhang, 76 in Sargodha, 9 in Bhakkar,62 in Multan,7 in Vehari,10 in Khanewal, 5 in Lodharan,1 in Muzaffargarh, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 3 Rajanpur, 31 in Rahimyar Khan,24 in Bahawalpur, 8 in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Okara, 8 in Pakpatan and 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 3,701, 917 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 179,895 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow all SOPs ,cover their faces with masksand wash hands with soap several times in a day for protection from COVID-19.