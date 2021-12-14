UrduPoint.com

51 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:18 PM

51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 51 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 51 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he said that 37 positive cases were reported in Lahore, eight in Rawalpindi, two each in Faisalabad and Sargodha, and one each in Okara and Toba Tek Singh.

The secretary said that so far the total number of cases had reached 443,947, and 427,734 patients fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,164 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, no death was reported in Punjab with death toll remaining 13,049. He said that 15,149 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 8.61 million tests had been conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.8pc, Faisalabad 0.6pc, Rawalpindi 0.6pc, Multan 0.1pc and 0.1pc in Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Toba Tek Singh From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

1 minute ago
 Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart con ..

Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition

1 minute ago
 Armed groups clash in south Libya

Armed groups clash in south Libya

3 minutes ago
 PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, ..

PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, hereditary politics

4 minutes ago
 Fool proof security to be ensured on by-election f ..

Fool proof security to be ensured on by-election for PP-206: DPO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.