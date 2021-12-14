51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 51 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 51 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he said that 37 positive cases were reported in Lahore, eight in Rawalpindi, two each in Faisalabad and Sargodha, and one each in Okara and Toba Tek Singh.

The secretary said that so far the total number of cases had reached 443,947, and 427,734 patients fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,164 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, no death was reported in Punjab with death toll remaining 13,049. He said that 15,149 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 8.61 million tests had been conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.8pc, Faisalabad 0.6pc, Rawalpindi 0.6pc, Multan 0.1pc and 0.1pc in Gujranwala.