51 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

The number of coronavirus cases has reached 555 after the registration of 51 new cases in the district during the last 24 hours

A spokesperson for the health department said here on Wednesday that 1285 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories of the city during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 6198 people had recovered from the disease since March this year. He further said that out of the total 635 beds, 550 were allocated for corona patients at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital.

At present, he said that 98 patients including 45 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital,while 38 including 6 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.