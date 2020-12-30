UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

51 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:24 PM

51 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

The number of coronavirus cases has reached 555 after the registration of 51 new cases in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The number of coronavirus cases has reached 555 after the registration of 51 new cases in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said here on Wednesday that 1285 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories of the city during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 6198 people had recovered from the disease since March this year. He further said that out of the total 635 beds, 550 were allocated for corona patients at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital.

At present, he said that 98 patients including 45 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital,while 38 including 6 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo successfully transports Brazilia ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

10 minutes ago

Indian forced raided civil society, destroyed 657 ..

38 seconds ago

7083 patients examined in free medical camp in pes ..

41 seconds ago

Governor, PCJCCI discuss ways to promote Pak-China ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.