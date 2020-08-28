UrduPoint.com
533 Suspect Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:23 PM

Not a single confirmed case of dengue was registered during the last 24 hours, however, 533 suspect cases were reported in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Not a single confirmed case of dengue was registered during the last 24 hours, however, 533 suspect cases were reported in the province.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday , the suspects have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 45 cases of dengue were reported from January this year, however, all patients have been discharged after recovery except three ones who are under treatment.

No death due to dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

