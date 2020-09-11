UrduPoint.com
548 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; Five Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:47 PM

548 new Coronavirus cases reported; five deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 5,795 as 548 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 5,795 as 548 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Five corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 93 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 29,534 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,049 in Sindh, 9,144 in Punjab, 2,914 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,372 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 379 in Balochistan, 318 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 358 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 288,206 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 300,371 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,366, Balochistan 13,282, GB 3,131, ICT 15,832, KP 36,823, Punjab 97,533 and Sindh 131,404.

About 6,370 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,439 in Sindh, three of them on Thursday, 2,214 in Punjab, one of them on Thursday,1,256 in KP, 178 in ICT and one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 145 in Balochistan, one of them on Sunday, 73 in GB, and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,879,655 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,021 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

