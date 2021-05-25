55 deaths, 817 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Tuesday

As many as 817 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday while the virus claimed 55 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 9,839

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :As many as 817 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday while the virus claimed 55 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 9,839.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 335,577.

P&SHD confirmed that 321 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 6 in Kasur,13 in Sheikhupura,16 in Nankana Sahib,109 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock, 4 in Jehlum, 0 in Chakwal,13 in Gujranwala, 3 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 9 in Sialkot, 3 in Narowal,11 in Gujrat,37 in Faisalabad,14 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot, 3 in Jhang,17 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 6 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar, 43 in Multan, 5 in Vehari,11 in Khanewal, 4 in Lodharan,6 in Muzaffargarh,31 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Layyah,29 in Rajanpur,25 in Rahimyar Khan,25 in Bahawalpur,4 Bahawalnagar,16 in Okara,8 in Pakpattan and 8 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 5,004,838 tests for COVID-19 so far while 302,873 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and use faces masks.

People should wash hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19, the health care department urged.