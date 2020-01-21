UrduPoint.com
55 Percent Pakistanis Opine Smoking Not Prohibited By Religion: Gallup Survey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:34 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 55% Pakistanis opine that smoking is not prohibited by religion but is condemned as immoral

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 55% Pakistanis opine that smoking is not prohibited by religion but is condemned as immoral.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Do you think that cigarettes are completely prohibited according to your religion, are not prohibited but are immoral or are permissible?" In response, 35% claimed they believe that cigarettes are prohibited by their religion, 55% considered them immoral and only 5% claimed that they are permissible.

