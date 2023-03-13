UrduPoint.com

55,000 Prisoners To Be Screened For Various Diseases: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Dr Jamal Nasir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Dr Jamal Nasir, on Monday, said that 55 thousand prisoners in 43 jails of the province would be screened for various diseases till March 17

He said this while inaugurating the health screening drive launched across the province at Adiala jail.

The minister said that on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, inmates would be tested for AIDS, hepatitis, TB, sugar and blood pressure, while their height and weight would also be measured.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that under the health screening program, all prisoners' tests would be carried out free of cost while free of cost treatment would be provided to the inmates diagnosed with any disease.

He said special counters had been set up in all the jails across Punjab where doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties while a sufficient quantity of required medicines was also available there.

The minister informed that around 6,000 prisoners at Adiala jail would be screened, adding four doctors and 24 paramedical staff had been appointed at the Jail for screening the prisoners.

He added that upgrading the hospitals of seven major jails of the province was underway while the number of doctors and health staff were being increased.

Director General Health Dr Ilyas Gondal, while speaking on the occasion, said that along with the screening of prisoners, all medicines would be provided free of charge while all necessary testing kits and equipment for health screening were available in abundance.

The minister visited different parts of the jail and inquired from the inmates about the medical facilities provided to them in the jail.

Director General Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal, DIG Prisons Rana Rauf, Project Director, Punjab Aids Control Program. Dr Muhammad Farooq Ahmad, Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Javed Warich, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani and District Disease Surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed were also present.

