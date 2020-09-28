UrduPoint.com
566 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; Nine Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:22 PM

566 new Coronavirus cases reported; nine deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 8,353 as 566 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 8,353 as 566 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Nine corona patients, eight out of which were under treatment in hospital and one died out of hospital on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 80 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,887 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,700 in Sindh, 9,528 in Punjab, 3,726 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,544 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,179 in Balochistan, 502 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 708 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 296,022 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 310,841 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,661, Balochistan 15,092, GB 3,681, ICT 16,470, KP 37,701, Punjab 99,219 and Sindh 136,017.

About 6,466 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,492 in Sindh among 5 of them in hospital and 1 out of hospital on Sunday, 2,231 in Punjab one of them in hospital on Sunday, 1,259 in KP, 181 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 87 in GB two of them in hospital on Sunday and 71 in AJK.

A total of 3,449,541 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 681corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

