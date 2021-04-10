UrduPoint.com
57 Deaths, 2628 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2,628 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday while the pandemic claimed 57 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 6,908.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 245,923.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,276 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,14 in Kasur,40 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib,245 in Rawalpindi,13 in Attock,11 in Jehlum,2 in Chakwal,53 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,8 in Narowal,21 in Hafizabad,53 in Sialkot,35 in Gujrat,220 in Faisalabad,31 in Toba Tek Singh,4 in Chineot,7 in Jhang,98 in Sargodha,7 in Mianwali,19 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar,137 in Multan,12 in Vehari,23 in Khanewal,21 in Lodharan, 8 in Muzaffargarh,7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Layyah,4 in Rajanpur,52 in Rahimyar Khan,104 in Bahawalpur,16 Bahawalnagar,22 in Okara,10 in Pakpattan and 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,035,683 tests for COVID-19 so far while 200,235 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

