57 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:51 PM

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 57 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 57 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 37 positive cases were reported in Lahore and 14 in Rawalpindi.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases had reached 444,620, besides complete recovery of 428,983 patients in the province. The total number of active cases is 2,576 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,061.

He said that 17,238 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.84 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.8pc, Faisalabad 0.3pc and Rawalpindi 0.9pc.

