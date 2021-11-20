576,009 children vaccinated against measles, rubella in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 576,009 children were vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases while 200,000 children under five years of age were administered anti-polio drops in the district since the campaign launched from November 15.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq while addressing a review meeting of the ongoing campaign against measles and rubella.

He said the vaccination process to protect children from 9 months to 15 years from different diseases was successfully underway.

He said the Primary responsibility of parents of the children was to get their children vaccinated to save them from measles, rubella and polio.

The DC directed the local officials of health department to perform their duties with national spirit to make the campaign a success.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and DDOHs to monitor the vaccinationsteams in their respective tehsils.