577 Children Orphaned Since April 1 Due To COVID-19: Indian Govt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:03 PM

577 children orphaned since April 1 due to COVID-19: Indian govt

At least 577 children across India were orphaned after their parents died due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic from April 1 until Tuesday, the federal government said

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :At least 577 children across India were orphaned after their parents died due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic from April 1 until Tuesday, the Federal government said.

"Government of India is committed to support and protect every vulnerable child due to loss of both parents to COVID-19. From 1st April 2021 till 2:00 PM Tuesday, the state governments across the country have reported 577 children whose parents succumbed to COVID-19," federal Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani wrote on social media Tuesday night.

Earlier this month Irani urged citizens to report instances of children found to be orphaned by COVID-19 to either the helpline or child welfare committees or the local police.

"It is illegal to give or take orphan children of anyone else in adoption. Such children should be taken to child welfare committee, which will take necessary action in the best interest of the child," the minister said.

The minister also urged people not to share pictures or contact details of the orphaned children.

India has been hit by a devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The federal health ministry Wednesday said 208,921 new cases and 4,157 related deaths were registered in the past 24 hours across the country.

India is the second worst-hit country due to COVID-19. The country so far has recorded 27,157,795 cases and 311,388 related deaths.

