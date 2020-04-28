58 deaths from corona reported so far in Peshawar division

Peshawar division comprises Charsadda, Peshawar and Nowshera districts were the most affected areas of the pandemic COVID-19, where 58 people had been died so far due to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar division comprises Charsadda, Peshawar and Nowshera districts were the most affected areas of the pandemic COVID-19, where 58 people had been died so far due to coronavirus.

Similarly, 18 deaths were reported from Malakand division comprises Shangla, Buner, Swat, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper and Malakand districts.

Health department officials told APP on Wednesday that six patients of coronavirus died in Hazara division, eight in Mardan division, five in Kohat division and one patient each in Bannu and DI Khan divisions.

Peshawar was the worst affected city of KP where coronavirous killed 52 people so far.

Two people were died in Charsadda, three in Nowshera, one in Mohmand, six in Mardan, two in Swabi, 12 in Swat, one each in Buner and Shangla, two each in Lower Dir, Kurrum and Malakand, three each in Mansehra, Kohat and Abbottabad besides one each in Bannu and DI Khan districts.