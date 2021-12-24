UrduPoint.com

58 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:48 PM

58 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the past 24 hours, 58 new cases of coronavirus were reported from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the past 24 hours, 58 new cases of coronavirus were reported from Punjab.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 44 positive cases were reported in Lahore, six in Rawalpindi, four in Faisalabad, one each in Multan, Sialkot, Bhakkar and Kasur.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 444,448, besides 428,738 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 2,651 to date, he added.

In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,059.

He added that 17,018 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.79 million tests were conducted altogether.

Imran Sikandar said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.9 per cent, Faisalabad 0.2 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.6 per cent, and 0.1 per cent in Multan.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Kasur Rawalpindi Sialkot Bhakkar From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recove ..

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 Quaid's struggle for Muslims rights in sub-contine ..

Quaid's struggle for Muslims rights in sub-continent unforgettable: Ghazala

9 minutes ago
 Traffic Police prepare Christmas traffic plan in p ..

Traffic Police prepare Christmas traffic plan in peshawar

9 minutes ago
 Notorious proclaimed offender arrested in multan

Notorious proclaimed offender arrested in multan

9 minutes ago
 Nine liquor sellers nabbed,with 1056 liters liquor ..

Nine liquor sellers nabbed,with 1056 liters liquor in khanewal

9 minutes ago
 Students urged to follow principles of Quaid-e-Aza ..

Students urged to follow principles of Quaid-e-Azam to regain past glory

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.