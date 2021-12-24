58 new corona cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the past 24 hours, 58 new cases of coronavirus were reported from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the past 24 hours, 58 new cases of coronavirus were reported from Punjab.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 44 positive cases were reported in Lahore, six in Rawalpindi, four in Faisalabad, one each in Multan, Sialkot, Bhakkar and Kasur.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 444,448, besides 428,738 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 2,651 to date, he added.

In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,059.

He added that 17,018 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.79 million tests were conducted altogether.

Imran Sikandar said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.9 per cent, Faisalabad 0.2 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.6 per cent, and 0.1 per cent in Multan.